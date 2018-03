The Selkirk Saints have backed themselves into a corner and now face elimination in the BCIHL finals.

This after their 5-1 loss in game one last night in Langley to the Trinity Western University Spartans.

The Saints trail the best-of-three series 1-0.

Forward Patrick Sharp had Selkirk’s lone goal.

If the Spartans win game two tonight they’ll claim the BCIHL’s ultimate prize.