A police vehicle was involved in a crash in Trail Wednesday.

It happened on Highway 3B at Devito Drive around 10:00 pm.

The officer was stopped at a controlled intersection and was about to initiate a traffic stop for an oncoming vehile.

When the officer began positioning for the traffic stop a vehicle coming in from behind hit the police vehicle.

Live power lines were knocked down so both drivers had to remain in their cars for quite some time.

The officer and civilian were both uninjured.