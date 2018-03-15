Rossland’s Red Mountain is getting new equipment which will allow them to host more prestigious events.

Christine Andison with planning and development says the Columbia Basin Trust has granted the Red Mountain Racers $25,000 to buy two electronic start gates.

She adds the news is very timely as Red Mountain is hosting a number of events over the next few days.

Red Mountain will now be able to host multi-lane ski and snowboard races.

Andison says this serves as a legacy project.

She adds the mountian is going to be pretty busy between March 17-25.

Members of the 2018 Canadian Olympic ski team will be competing.