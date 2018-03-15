A Castlegar school will boast a safer playground thanks to a Columbia Basin Trust Rec Infrastructure Grant.

Twin Rivers Elementary is getting $50,000 towards replacing the play structure there.

PAC president Catherine Zaitsoff says they’ve been trying to make the project happen since 2016.

Another component to the project is replacing the current safety matting with pieces of recycled tires which is similar to what’s at the playground at Millennium Park.

Zaitsoff says they’ve also applied for funds for that portion of the project.

She hopes to see work begin this summer.