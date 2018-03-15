Castlegar won’t tolerate gun violence.

That was the message from yesterday’s march in solidarity with those taking part in the #nationalschoolwalkout movement.

The march in Castlegar drew about 20 people.

City Councillor Deb McIntosh helped organize the event.

The march began just before 4:30 pm at the Pioneer Arena and ended at City Hall.

When the march ended a number of people presented speeches including Reverend Greg Powell from Castlegar United Church.

Many called for stricter gun control measures in the US and Canada.

City Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says it’s unfair that students in the US are scared to go to classes.

The march was held on the one month anniversary of the Parkland, Florida school shooting which left 17 people dead.