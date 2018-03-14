Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is happy to see a new federal bill that reintroduces protections for lakes and rivers.

Stetski had put forward his own bill to reverse changes made under the Harper government, however, new legislation has already come forward.

Stetski says Bill C-69 provides a new environmental assessment process for protecting navigable waters.

Steski says this opens up a process for government review, and they will decide whether or not to issue a permit.

He says every navigable water was covered in the old legislation, however at least now the government review process is available for those not included.