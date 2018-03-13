Austin wants to wish all of his friends at the SPCA a safe and happy move in May.

The furry tenants at Trail’s SPCA branch will be moved to new digs later this year.

The animals there will be housed at the new $2 million West Kootenay Animal Centre as of May.

Regional manager Danielle Jackman says the new facility is coming together nicely.

Jackman adds moving the animals shouldn’t be too problematic.

She says there will still be plenty of SPCA events in Trail even though the branch is closing because the service is regional.

Jackman adds plans for the new facility will be shown at their AGM March 21.

It happens at 6:00 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion in Trail on Columbia Avenue.