There will be a march tomorrow in Castlegar held in solidarity with others around the globe to stop gun violence south of the border.

City councillor Deb McIntosh is organizing Castlegar’s solidarity march to show support for students who are taking part in the #nationalschoolwalkout movement.

She says the event is not intended to promote banning guns but should foster a discussion about whether or not certain assault style guns should be made available for retail purchase.

McIntosh adds Canada has its own history with school shootings and says local students now participate in lockdown drills at school.

She says it’s meant to be a peaceful event to show support for students around the globe who are taking part in the movement.

The march starts at the Pioneer Arena at 4:25 pm.

It ends at City Hall at 5:00 pm and there will be speeches.

Click here to find out more about the #nationalschoolwalkout initiative.