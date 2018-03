The North Kootenay Lake Water Monitoring Program is getting a funding boost from Fortis BC.

They’ve received $4800 which will go to purchasing a new set of snow tubes.

Coordinator Chris Hiebert says until now they’ve borrowed from Selkirk College and the provincial government.

She says the program monitors smaller watersheds that directly affect communities on the north side of Kootenay Lake.

The snow tubes measure snow depth and water content to determine snow density.