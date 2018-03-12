A popular funding initiative from the Columbia Basin Trust has run its course.
The CBT’s rec infrastructure funding initiative has completed its three year period.
The trust invested $3 million on 53 projects for this year’s intake with 23 of them based in our region.
This includes a $12,000 grant for the Castlegar Nordic Ski Club to upgrade the trails at the Paulson Cross-Country Ski Trails recreation site.
The Riondel Age-Friendly Community Committee also gets $12,000 towards building accessible non-motorized trails through green spaces.
Another grant is for School District 10 worth $30,000 to install an indoor climbing wall at Nakusp Secondary School.
The Trust has funded 153 projects for $9.4 million over the program’s three year lifespan.
Click here for a list of this year’s rec grant recipients.