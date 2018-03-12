The Trail Memorial Centre is getting a facelift.

The City’s application for funds through the federal government’s gas tax program was successful.

Deputy mayor Lisa Pasin says this will allow the city to tackle a project they’ve had their sights set on for years.

The city applied for funds to replace the roof through the same program last year but were unsuccessful.

The new roof will include a low emissivity ceiling and new halide lights.

Pasin says it will be ready in time for next hockey season.

Pasin says she’s excited to see the city tackle another significant project during this city council term.