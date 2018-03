The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is cashing in on federal funding.

They’re getting $217,000 through the government’s gas tax funds to tackle two projects.

RDKB chair Roly Russell says $190,000 is set asaid for construction of a spillway at the Saddle Lake Dam.

He says this will lessen the risk of water over-topping.

The remaining $27,000 will go towards the Regional District’s water system acquisition and sustainability strategy.