Castlegar’s recreation manager says the rec commission’s resolution to reduce its borrowing request for rec complex upgrades has always been their goal.

The commission will seek approval from the Regional District of Central Kootenay to cap the taxpayer hit at $22 million for the project should it move forward.

Jim Crockett says they would seek grants from the Columbia Basin Trust, provincial and federal governments and other sources to cover the rest.

The project’s estimated price tag is $32.3 million.

He says obtaining grant funding is crucial to move the project forward.

Crockett adds it was always their plan to ease the burden for taxpayers.

A referendum to decide if the project goes ahead or not is set for June 23 in Castlegar, Area I and Area J.