The Regional District of Central Kootenay has finished its tour of public budget meetings.

The last one was in Castlegar last night which drew about 20 people.

Chief administrator Stuart Horn says the board identified six strategic priorities which go a long way into crafting the budget.

The priorities are waste management and alternatives, recreation, water protection and advocacy, food security and agriculture, coordinated service delivery and wildfire mitigation.

Horn says wildfire mitigation is a prime focus for the RDCK given 2017’s fire season.

Horn says those who live in rural areas are taxed differently than those who live in the regional district’s three bigger cities.

Those being Castlegar, Nelson and Creston.

Horn adds calculated residential tax rates are based on assessments.

Horn took a lot of questions regarding the upcoming referendum and a few about the budget.

The meeting was the last of a series throughout the region, Horn says last night’s was one of the best-attended.

The RDCK will vote for budget approval at next week’s board meeting.