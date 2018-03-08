The chair of the West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District looks forward to holding the role for another term.

Rural Kaslo director Aimee Watson was recently acclaimed to chair for 2018.

She says the hospital district faces challenges with long term planning as that is handled by Interior Health and the Ministry of Health.

Watson says this forces the district to ensure they are fiscally responsible on an annual basis.

Watson adds Interior Health has put forward a number of requests to be included in the hospital district’s financial blueprint for 2018.

Watson says they have already approved some projects for Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp and she’s happy Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital will likely see upgrades this year as well.

The hospital district will make its budget decisions later this month.