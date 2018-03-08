The Castlegar and District Recreation Commission will borrow less money than first planned for rec complex upgrades if the project’s referendum passes.

Current cost estimates for the project are over $32.3 million.

The commission has reduced its borrowing request to $22 million.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board will vote whether or not to go through with the borrowing reduction next week.

They would seek grants and other funding sources to cover the remaining costs.

The board says this is so taxpayers don’t have to carry all the burden.

If the board borrows the funds the impact would be about $51.04 annually for a house worth $100,000 or $153.12 a year for a $300,000 home.

Borrowing the full amount would cost about $75.10 for a $100,000 home and $225.30 a year for a house worth $300,000.

Plans for the project call for a second sheet of ice, upgrades to the pool and gym and the creation of a social hub.

The fate of the project will be decided in a referendum June 23.

The vote must pass in Castlegar, Area I and Area J for the upgrades to move forward.