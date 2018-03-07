Usually when a politician says “the sky is falling” they’re speaking from a political sense, but in this instance Rossland’s mayor means it quite literally.

The roof at Rossland City Hall has collapsed due to snow buildup.

Kathy Moore says the city’s chief financial officer was working at City Hall Saturday when she started hearing some strange noises.

Moore says there is no timetable as to when the roof will be fixed but says staff are working in the back portion of the building.

She adds the damage could have been much worse.

Moore reminds residents to take steps to remove snow from their roofs to avoid a similar fate.