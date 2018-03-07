Fourty-one distracted driving tickets were handed out in our region last Friday as part of a province-wide campaign.

Distracted drivers were flagged between Nelson, Castlegar and Trail by West Kootenay Traffic Services and Nelson City Police.

Sargent Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic and Integrated Road Safety Unit says it’s disturbing to see so many people still using their phones while driving, but he wasn’t surprised.

Badry says on March 2 new penalties for distracted drivers were also announced.

According to RCMP, distracted driving remains one of the top three contributing factors to crashes in our area and in the Province.

Police also wrote 36 violation tickets for other offences and issued 15 Notice & Orders.