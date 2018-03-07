The Regional District is inviting Area G residents to review its expanded land use plan.

The plan is being changed to include communities south of Salmo.

Area G director Hans Cunningham says the RDCK made the decision following last summer’s wildfire season to recognize the vulnerability of domestic water supply and critical infrastructure.

Cunningham says the plan will help residents understand what to do in an emergency situation such as a wildfire.

Public workshops are happening later this month to help bring residents up to speed.

One is in Ymir at the community hall at 6:00 pm March 19 and the other is at the Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre March 22 at 6:00 pm.