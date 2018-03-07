Businesses in Trail are being warned to be diligent when dealing with US cash.

RCMP sergeant Darren Oelke says some phoney $1, $10, $20 and $50 bills have been passed at a number of businesses.

He says the bills are poor quality.

They’re smaller than regular bills and have poor colouring.

Businesses are warned to make sure security features on the bill are in place.

RCMP have also recovered 4 tablets which they believe may have been stolen.

A resident brought the tablets to RCMP’s attention after finding them.