Castlegar’s health clinics could boast a full roster of physicians by fall.

This from Cheryl Gnyp with the physician recruitment committee.

She says they’re waiting to hear from two physicians who have expressed interest in moving to Castlegar.

Gnyp says this if it happens it would be the first time in decades that Castlegar has had a full slate of physicians.

She says the program has strong support from Interior Health.

She adds physicians who are working here have been able to get a bit more time off thanks to locums.

Gnyp says the program gives Castlegar an edge over other communities.

Gnyp says Castlegar is a draw for physicians who enjoy the outdoors.

She adds one of the reasons the recruitment program is successful is because they involve the physician’s family in the recruitment process and makes sure the community is a good fit for them as well.