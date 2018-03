The City of Castlegar is getting set for June’s referendum on upgrades to the rec complex.

City councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says Castlegar and Areas I and J head to the polls June 23.

The city’s corporate services director has been appointed as chief election officer.

The vote must pass in Area J, Area I and Castlegar for the upgrade project to go ahead.

Plans call for a new sheet of ice, upgrades to the pool and gym and the creation of a social hub.