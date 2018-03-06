You can own or lease a peice of one of Castlegar’s most popular attractions.

Sculpturewalk executive director Joy Barrett says it’s almost time to take down the 2017 sculptures.

Art enthusiasts and municipalities can claim a sculpture if they wish.

Sculptures have been leased and purchased by a number of local communities over the years.

Barrett says Nelson, Rossland and Creston are displaying items from Sculpturewalk.

She adds sculptures from the Castlegar attraction can even be found as far away as Penticton.

She says they’re getting set for the 2018 season of Sculpturewalk.

