A long-standing feud will be playing out before an audience in Trail next month.

Kenny Holtz and Spencer Rice, who are better known as the actors in the TV show Kenny Vs. Spenny, are bringing their hilarious rivalry to the Bailey Theatre.

Spenny says Kenny is still out to get him even though the show ended 8 years ago.

Spenny says they have preformed in the area before and look forward to coming back.

He adds the show can get a little vulgar but should be familair to those who watched the show.

It goes April 7 at the Charles Bailey Theatre in Trail.