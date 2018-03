The Regional District of Central Kootenay wants you to be part of its budget process.

They’re holding the last lag of its series of budget meetings this week.

Two are happening in the Slocan Valley Wednesday.

One is at the Silverton Hall at 4:00 pm and then at Slocan Village Chambers at 6:00 pm.

The last meeting goes Thursday at the Castlegar Rec Complex at 6:00 pm.