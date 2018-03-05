Austin is about ready for spring after another month of being indoors due to snow.

February’s weather in our region was cooler than normal but typical for a La Nina winter.

This from weather forecaster Ron Lakeman with the Southeast Fire Centre.

Our coolest day was the 20th when the temperature dipped to -20.7 degrees.

The warmest day was the 8th at 10.9 degrees and our average was 2.6.

Lakeman says it will begin to warm up in March.

We had 68.1 cm of snow which is above the average of 25.7 cm but below 1968’s record of 98 cm.

