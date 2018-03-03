Second year students in Selkirk College’s Integrated Environmental Planning program are presenting their Salmo Livable Village Action Plans this month.

Instructor Peter Holton says they’re trying to add substance to topics outlined in Salmo’s Official Community Plan.

Students will gather data on each topic to define relevant issues towards developing a focus plan.

The presentation is meant to familiarize residents with many of the topics outlined in the action plans.

Holton says the topics cover a number of different key areas.

An open house happens March 12 at 5:30 pm at the Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre.