A community centre in the Slocan Valley is getting a financial boost from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Vallican Whole Community Centre in Winlaw is getting over $20,000 through the trust’s Arts and Culture Venues grants program.

Events committee member Moe Lyons says they want to simplify their sound system.

They’ll be taking care of a number of other projects around the building as well.

She says they hope to get to work soon.