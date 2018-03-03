Marilyn Burgoon, seen here outside the Nelson courthouse, launched a private prosecution in the Lemon Creek fuel spill.

The woman who started a private prosecution in the Lemon Creek fuel spill case isn’t happy with today’s verdicts.

A judge convicted a truck driver but acquitted two provincial government ministries under the fisheries and environmental management acts.

Marilyn Burgoon says the driver wasn’t the only one to blame for the August 2013 incident.

Executive Flight Centre is the fuel company Danny Lasante was driving for when his tanker truck flipped and spilled 33-thousand litres of jet fuel into the creek and Slocan River.

Charges against them were dismissed because the judge ruled it took too long for the case against them to conclude. However, that ruling is being appealed.

Burgoon’s private prosecution did not name Lasante as a defendant, but the federal Crown added him when they took over the case. All the defendants originally faced the same eight charges.