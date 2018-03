The Rossland Light Opera Players will be seeing savings on heating costs thanks to a recent Columbia Basin Trust grant.

They’re getting over $5,800 through the Arts and Culture Venues grants program to upgrade their furnace at the Bodega Hotel.

Board director Denis Senecal says the old furnace was on its last legs.

Senecal is excited for the upgrade.

He says saving money on heating costs will allow them to put on better shows.