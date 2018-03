A crash on Highway 3 this morning sent a driver to hospital.

Ootischenia fire chief George Hamm says it happened east of Castlegar at 8:00 am.

The driver of the logging truck wasn’t injured.

Hamm says the Castlegar Fire Department had to assist in extricating the lone occupant in the small car.

Hamm said her condition appeared to be critical.

He reminds drivers to slow down and drive to conditions.