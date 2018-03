The West Kootenay’s 50 Women $50 group is getting set to disperse their first funding intake.

The group is a collection of 50 women along the Nelson to Trail corridor who each pledge $50 to a local charity or non-profit.

Organizer Susan Kolebaba says they’ll be chosing between the local Air Cadets squadron and the Women’s Safe Home in Castlegar.

She says there has been a lot of interest in the group.

The meeting is March 14 at the United Church in Castlegar.

Registration starts at 6:30 pm.