Castlegar’s first Coldest Night of the Year walkathon is being hailed as a success.

Coordinator of Castlegar’s youth action program Zoe MacKay says they’re already planning to do it again next year.

She says a lot of people came out to help and walk at the event.

She adds everybody seemed to enjoy themselves despite the cool temperatures.

MacKay says Saturday’s event raised roughly $17,000.

Donations are being accepted until March 31.

Click here to donate.