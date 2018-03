The Columbia Basin Trust is investing in arts and culture.

They’re dishing out over $800,000 for 12 projects in its winter intake for its new Arts and Culture Venues grants program.

Six of those projects are based in our region.

One of the larger grants is Kaslo’s Langham Cultural soceity who gets 22-thousand dollars towards fixing up their theatre and adding new lighting.

Other local recipients include the Civic and Capitol Theatres in Nelson and the Hidden Garden Gallery in New Denver.