The chair of the Colville Confederated Tribes welcomes last week’s BC Supreme Court decision on Sinixt hunting rights.

A judge upheld a lower court ruling that Sinixt First Nation members in the US have a right to hunt in Canada.

Michael Marchand says he was optimistic the decision would be in their favour.

Marchand hopes the province won’t file a further appeal but says they’re prepared to fight if they do.

Marchand testified at the original trial.

The case centred around a Sinixt descendant charged with hunting without a license near Castlegar in 2010.

The Sinixt were declared extinct in Canada in 1956 but the judge says they still have rights here.