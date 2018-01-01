The chair of the Colville Confederated Tribes welcomes last week’s BC Supreme Court decision on Sinixt hunting rights.
A judge upheld a lower court ruling that Sinixt First Nation members in the US have a right to hunt in Canada.
Michael Marchand says he was optimistic the decision would be in their favour.
Marchand hopes the province won’t file a further appeal but says they’re prepared to fight if they do.
Marchand testified at the original trial.
The case centred around a Sinixt descendant charged with hunting without a license near Castlegar in 2010.
The Sinixt were declared extinct in Canada in 1956 but the judge says they still have rights here.