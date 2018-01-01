Michael Marchand is all smiles as he speaks to reporters outside the Nelson courthouse in March following a ruling in favour of the Sinixt, which has now been upheld by the BC Supreme Court.

The chair of the Colville Confederated Tribes welcomes last week’s BC Supreme Court decision on Sinixt hunting rights.

A judge upheld a lower court ruling that Sinixt First Nation members in the US have a right to hunt in Canada.

Michael Marchand says he was optimistic the decision would be in their favour.

Marchand hopes the province won’t file a further appeal but says they’re prepared to fight if they do.

Marchand testified at the original trial.

The case centred around a Sinixt descendant charged with hunting without a license near Castlegar in 2010.

The Sinixt were declared extinct in Canada in 1956 but the judge says they still have rights here.