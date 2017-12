A New Years day tradition is returning to Trail for its 30th year!

The annual polar bear swim at Gyro Park is happening again Monday.

Sergeant Shane Batch with the 44th Field Engineer Squadron is helping to organize the event.

He says you won’t need to over-exert yourself in the water should you choose to take the plunge.

Batch says it will be a fun event for everybody.

He says there will be a lot of door prizes for this year’s event.

Registration begins at 10:00 am and the swim starts at noon.