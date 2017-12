A fuel truck caught fire Wednesday night at Trail Regional Airport.

Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue crews were called to the airport around 10:45 pm.

The truck which dispenses Jet A fuel was engulfed in flames.

It’s believed the fire started in the engine and could have been triggered by a failed block heater.

The fire was out by 11:30 pm.

Damage to the truck was extensive.

This won’t impact airport services.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze.