RCMP say a 10-year-old boy is missing after a car went down an embankment off Highway 23 yesterday and into Upper Arrow Lake.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. near Halcyon Hot Springs.

The driver of the Toyota Matrix, a 37-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl were able to get out of the vehicle before it sank, but the boy is missing.

Search and rescue began looking for him yesterday. The search resumed today with assistance from an RCMP dive team.

The man and the girl were taken to hospital, treated, and released.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident. They ask anyone who saw the incidents or the events leading up to it to contact them at 250-265-3677.

Police say the driver and the two children are from the Slocan area.