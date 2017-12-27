It was a hectic Boxing Day for a few motorists along Highway 3A near Tarrys.

Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Laurel Mathew says there was a multi-vehicle crash around 5:10 pm.

A car pulled into the southbound lane of the highway from Tarrys Road without stopping.

The car kept travelling in the oncoming lane and a northbound vehicle was forced into the ditch.

The driver of the offending car stopped a short distance later.

Nobody suffered any serious injuries.

Mathew says a 49-year-old Tarrys man is facing a number of charges.

He’s due in court in March.