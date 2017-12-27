It was a hectic Boxing Day for a few motorists along Highway 3A near Tarrys.
Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Laurel Mathew says there was a multi-vehicle crash around 5:10 pm.
A car pulled into the southbound lane of the highway from Tarrys Road without stopping.
The car kept travelling in the oncoming lane and a northbound vehicle was forced into the ditch.
The driver of the offending car stopped a short distance later.
Nobody suffered any serious injuries.
Mathew says a 49-year-old Tarrys man is facing a number of charges.
He’s due in court in March.