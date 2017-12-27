Johnny Bower (right) makes a save off the "Golden Jet" Bobby Hull (left)

A hockey legend who passed away Tuesday had plenty of local ties.

Johnny Bower died at 93 from pneumonia.

He had family in Castlegar.

His nephew Harold Batting says Bower always made time for his fans.

He last visited Castlegar in 2015 and the Selkirk Saints got to meet the legendary Toronto Maple Leaf.

Batting adds Bower was active in the local hockey scene.

Bower’s career spanned from 1945 to 1969.

The legendary goaltender spent most of his playing days with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he won four Stanley Cups.

He stayed active with the organization until 1990.