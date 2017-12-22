A snowmobiler (not the one pictured) was rescued after a night outside in the Goose Creek area. (Wikipedia photo)

A snowmobiler stranded in rough terrain in the Goose Creek area has been found.

RCMP say they were called Thursday at 7:15 p.m. About the 33-year-old man who went up Ladybird forest service road with a friend.

In a news release, Cpl. Brett Turner says search and rescue was notified immediately but rescue efforts were postponed until the next day for safety reasons.

Turner says the man was prepared for the conditions: he had appropriate clothing, food, and an emergency kit.

“Most importantly, he had a friend who was able to go for help. All of these things contributed to him successfully managing overnight in the frigid mountain terrain and making it out safely,” Turner says.

“I am happy to report that as of 2:20 p.m. today, the snowmobiler has been successfully extracted from the scene and is currently being cared for by BC Ambulance Service.”

The man’s condition is described as fair.

Search and rescue teams from Castlegar, Rossland, Grand Forks, and Revelstoke all helped along with dam helicopters.