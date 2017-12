It was all hands on deck for Fortis BC as Tuesday’s winter blast caused a number of power outages throughout our region.

Fortis BC spokeswoman Nicole Bogdanovic says heavy snow caused trees to fall on many power lines.

Crews worked overnight to restore power to about 7,000 customers in the West Kootenay and Okanagan.

About 1,000 Castlegar area customers were without power until Wednesday morning.

As of Thursday afternoon power was finally back on in Krestova and the Slocan Valley.