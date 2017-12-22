A 36-year-old woman from Ootischenia died in Wednesday afternoon’s crash near Genelle.

The crash happened at 2:15 pm near Courtesy Road and Highway 22.

She was heading south on the highway in a Honda Civic and crossed over the centre line.

The Honda collided sideways with an oncoming Chevrolet Ventura mini-van driven by a 24-year-old woman from Salmo.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The three occupants in the Ventura were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

RCMP is continuing their investigation with the BC Coroners Service to determine what caused the accident.