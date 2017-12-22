Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug traficking investigation.
Trail and Castlegar RCMP were working together on the investigation.
Corporal Devon Reid says two Trail residents, a 47-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, were arrested December 15.
Reid says it’s not unusual for the Castlegar and Trail detachments to work together on investigations.
The pair were released from custody and have a Rossland Court date March 8.
They’re both being recommended for charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.