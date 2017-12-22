Kalesnikoff Lumber employees Brad Mason, Kailee Woodbeck, and Krystle Seed with the trailer full of gifts destined for 40 families in need in Nelson and Castlegar this Christmas. Along with the toys off the kids’ lists, the company and employees raised funds to provide a full Christmas dinner and groceries for the following week.

Kalesnikoff Lumber has once again adopted local families to provide some extra holiday cheer.

Chief financial officer Krystle Seed says a total of 40 families in Nelson and Castlegar will benefit from Christmas hampers.

Employees raised $6,000, the company matched it, and added another $1,600 from a golf tournament for a total of $13,600.

Nelson’s Secret Garden Toys offered discounts as did Castlegar’s Kootenay Market.

Packages are being distributed by the Nelson Salvation Army and Castlegar and District Community Services.

Last year Kalesnikoff helped out 28 Nelson families.