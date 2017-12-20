The BC Ambulance Service hopes to find a way to provide more service for Castlegar.

The West Kootenay manager of patient delivery care sent city council a letter saying Trail and Castlegar will be among the first communities studied in an upcoming review.

City councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says it should start within the next two months.

Heaton-Sherstobitoff says she’s been trying to cut long waits for ambulances in Castlegar since joining city council six years ago.

She says the review is a good step but she’d like a more permanent solution.

The Castlegar Health Centre closes at 8:00 pm.