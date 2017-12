Castlegar residents should prepare for a change in the recycling and garbage collection schedule over the next two weeks.

Waste Management will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Your waste will be collected the day after if you were due for service those days.

All pickups will be complete by the end of Friday both weeks.

Also the recycling depot at Zion Trucking will reopen next month.

It’s currently closed for maintenance.

The depot accepts glass, foam and plastic bags or wrap.