Highway 22 has reopened between Castlegar and Trail after a crash near Genelle.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue crews from Genelle and Trail responded to the two vehicle crash just after 2:20 pm.

It happened at Courtesy Road and Highway 22.

The jaws of life was used to extricate two people who were taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

No word yet as to how badly they were injured.

The highway was closed for about 6 hours but detours were available via 12th Avenue in Genelle.