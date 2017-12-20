Power is back on in most places following heavy snow overnight.

According to FortisBC’s outage map, 65 customers in Krestova and 71 customers around Rykerts, and four customers at Christina Lake are the only ones still without electricity.

Outages in the Slocan Valley, Castlegar, Salmo, on the East Shore, up the Granby River have all been fixed.

A tree on a line caused a power outage for about 1,000 customers in Castlegar, Fairview, Blueberry and Genelle this morning.

Power has since been restored there.

Crews worked throughout the night to restore power for about 7,000 customers.