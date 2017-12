Yesterday’s blast of winter weather kept Castlegar RCMP busy.

Cpl. Brett Turner says he was occupied most of the day dealing with crashes.

His first call came at 7:00 am for a single vehicle accident at China Creek Road near Highway 22.

After that troubles began on the Paulson Pass.

Turner says the most serious accident happened at 18th Street and Columbia Avenue.

The driver of the struck vehicle was taken to hospital.